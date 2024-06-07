Menu

Canada

Camp in White City, Sask. targets inclusivity, female representation in firefighting

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
A camp for young women not only provides first-hand experiences in firefighting but also provides inclusivity and increases female representation. View image in full screen
A camp for young women not only provides first-hand experiences in firefighting but also provides inclusivity and increases female representation. Global Regina
A camp in Saskatchewan is aiming to create an inclusive environment for female firefighters and to increase representation in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

Camp Molly introduces every aspect of the fire service for self-identifying females and two-spirt and non-binary people from ages 15 to 18.

Camp participant Scarlett Mercer joined to get hands-on experience as she hopes of one day becoming a firefighter paramedic.

“Where I live, I don’t feel like there’s a lot of girls who are interested in the first responders’ line of work. But to be here and be around people who feel the same is very comforting,” Mercer said. “I heard about this (camp) through an online volunteer firefighters Facebook group, and I thought it was a really good opportunity. I just applied for it, and I got in. It’s been amazing.”

Camp Molly stems from Ontario and was introduced to small-town White City, Sask. It gives participants the experience of a firefighter in a four-day period.

“We cover everything from ladders, auto (extrication), fire prevention, (and) investigation,” said Don Carter, the vice-president of Camp Molly. “We try and touch on every aspect of the fire service.”

The White City Fire Department discussed the idea of bringing Camp Molly to small-town Saskatchewan to give the participants an opportunity to get into the fire service and to see what volunteering in a rural community is like.

“Part of this camp for us was to really show the community here in White City and Emerald Park that there (are) opportunities to volunteer,” said Mathieu Theriault, the White City Fire Department fire chief. “We have lots of youth here in the community so we’re (hoping) this gets their attention.”

Camp Molly started on Thursday and runs until Sunday.

