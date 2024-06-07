Darrell Toms wins byelection for Ward 2 seat on Port Hope, Ont. council

Darrell Toms didn’t let his first election loss deter him as he won a municipal byelection for a seat on council in the municipality of Port Hope, Ont., on Thursday.

Out of 1,248 ballots cast in Ward 2, Toms received 484 votes, edging out Louise Ferrie-Blecher, who received 412 votes.

Other votes went to John Bickle (211), Sarah Turck (127) and Freyja Jorgensen (12). The municipality reports one spoiled ballot and one declined ballot.

The municipality says Ward 2, a rural area, had 3,805 eligible voters. The 12,48 votes cast represent a 32.8 per cent voter turnout.

“After processing and reflecting on the campaign results, I want to thank everyone who ran a clean campaign and for loving our community enough to step up,” Toms said. “I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Toms was unsuccessful for one of two ward seats on council during the 2022 municipal election. He finished third with 374 votes, behind Vicki Mink (646 votes) and Chris Collins (604 votes).

The Ward 2 council seat became vacant on Feb. 13, after Collins stepped down following his appointment as a justice of the peace in January. His appointment required he cease all other employment and refrain from any political activities.

Port Hope town staff on Feb. 20 had presented a proposed bylaw to council to appoint the runner-up in Ward 2 to the seat — which would have been Toms.

However, council voted against the bylaw appointment and a motion for a byelection was supported unanimously.

Toms will be sworn in as a councillor for the rural ward on June 18.

“I am humbled by your confidence in me to represent you at Town Hall,” he stated. “I will work hard to be the continuous link between council and our rural residents. I promise to be transparent and honest with you about the challenges that our municipality faces. I will do my best to communicate with you, at all times possible and keep you informed.

“As your newly elected councillor, I promise to take into account each of your interests and your voices on the many issues we will be facing during the next two years. You have spoken through your votes, and I appreciate your support and will not take your vote for granted. I will not disappoint you.”

Toms says his main goal is to work collectively with council to serve residents.

“Our residents deserve only the best efforts from all of us,” said Toms, a father of two.