New bylaw deregulates Port Hope, Ont., taxi industry to allow for ride-share options

The Municipality of Port Hope, Ont., council has approved a new bylaw to deregulate the local taxicab industry, opening avenues for ride-sharing options.

Council approved the bylaw during a meeting on Wednesday night. Council says the decision helps meet the increasing demand for more transportation options, including ridesharing platforms such as Uber, Lyft and Y-Drive.

“These platforms typically offer enhanced features and, in many cases, more affordable transportation opportunities,” the municipality stated Thursday. “Ultimately, market demands will determine which services are provided in the area.”

Council says it has removed “outdated regulations” that restricted the taxi industry and limited opportunities for ride-share initiatives.

In 2019, the municipality removed a longstanding requirement that taxi companies require a physical dispatch location within the municipality.

“Our decision to deregulate the taxi industry marks a significant step forward for Port Hope,” said Mayor Olena Hankivsky. “By embracing flexibility and innovation, we are removing all municipal barriers to new transportation options in the hopes that our residents and businesses will be better served. This change reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant, accessible, and dynamic community.”

The municipality says support for ride-share opportunities has come from various sectors, including local businesses, residents, the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce, Port Hope Police Service, and Loyalist College.

Licensing the taxi industry is not mandatory under provincial law and is subject to the discretion of individual municipalities. Port Hope notes other recent deregulation efforts in similar Ontario municipalities including Bracebridge, Collingwood, Lasalle, and Gravenhurst.

“This change will be monitored over a two-year period to assess its impact on the market,” the municipality stated. “During this time, the municipality will engage with stakeholders to gather feedback and address any concerns. Should the need for regulation arise, the Municipality retains the right to reintroduce appropriate bylaws.”