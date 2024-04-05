Where are Canada’s worst Uber riders? Ride-hailing app releases ranking

Send this page to someone via email

Uber is offering a one-time discount to Canadian riders with the highest ratings to reward them for their good behaviour over the past year.

Uber Canada said in a news release Thursday that the top 10 per cent of customers based on their trip rating in 2023 will be awarded an exclusive 20 per cent discount on their next ride. That offer is valid for two weeks.

That is especially good news for customers in Red Deer, Alta., which was the Canadian city with the highest overall rider ratings, according to the Uber’s annual ranking that was also published Thursday.

This is the third year in a row that the ride-hailing app has released this list for Canada and Red Deer has made the top three each time, Uber said.

1:50 Rideshare drivers log off for a day

Windsor, Ont., came in second place and was also the city with the most improved rider ratings.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon was ranked third, followed by Winnipeg and Kingston, Ont., rounding out the top five cities in Canada with the highest rider ratings.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Meanwhile, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal were at the bottom of the list with the lowest rider ratings.

Uber ratings are a way for both riders and drivers to give feedback on each other based on how the trip went. The highest rating is five stars and one star is the lowest.

Here are the 10 cities in Canada with the highest-rated Uber riders:

Red Deer Windsor Saskatoon Winnipeg Kingston Regina Halifax Kelowna, B.C. Niagara Region, Ont. Victoria

Uber also released the list of cities with the most improved rider ratings. Here are the cities that made the top 10:

Windsor Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. Lethbridge, Alta. London, Ont. Red Deer Edmonton Regina Saskatoon Halifax Ottawa

If you’re looking to get more stars on your next Uber ride, the ride-hailing company also shared some tips on how riders can improve their ratings.

These include making sure you take your trash out with you when you leave the car and not being late, Uber said.

In addition, make sure to wear a seatbelt, be respectful and “don’t slam the door.”

Story continues below advertisement

Uber said drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason for deducting stars.

On top of having to deal with rude customers, wage is another concern for Uber drivers in Canada.

2:11 ‘Who cares about us?’: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash drivers stage 1-day strike

Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers went on a strike on Valentine’s Day as part of a global protest over pay and benefits.

In January, in response to the bus and SeaBus strike in Metro Vancouver, Uber Canada said it capped surge pricing as commuters reported higher fares.

According to Uber, surge prices help to deal with the increased demand and encourage more drivers to get on the road.