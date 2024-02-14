Uber, Lyft drivers plan Valentine’s Day strikes across Canada. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers are taking a break from the job this Valentine’s Day as part of a global protest over pay and benefits.

The one-day strike is happening in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. In this country, the demonstrations will take place in Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg, said advocacy organization RideFairTO.

In a report the groupreleased Monday alongside the Rideshare Drivers Association of Ontario, the organization estimates an Uber driver in Toronto earns $6.37 per hour after expenses, below Ontario’s minimum wage of $16.55. RideFairTO said its findings align with recent estimates of driver hourly earnings in California (US$6.20 an hour), Seattle (US$9.63) and Denver (US$5.49).

Uber has said the median earning for Toronto drivers is $33.35 per engaged hour; drivers in Vancouver earn roughly $24.38 per session hour, the company has said.

Earlier this month, Lyft said it began guaranteeing that drivers will make at least 70 per cent of their fares each week, and it lays out its fees more clearly for drivers in a new earnings statement.

Lyft also unveiled a new in-app button that lets drivers appeal deactivation decisions.

“We are constantly working to improve the driver experience,” Lyft said in a statement.

Justice for App Workers, the group organizing the strikes down south, said they will take place in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Miami. Drivers also plan to hold midday demonstrations at airports in those cities.

Rachel Gumpert, a spokesperson for Justice for App Workers, said ride-hailing drivers in other cities may also demonstrate or strike for at least part of the day.

Uber told The Associated Press on Tuesday it doesn’t expect the strike to have much impact on its operations on Valentine’s Day.

“These types of events have rarely had any impact on trips, prices or driver availability,” Uber said in a statement.

“That’s because the vast majority of drivers are satisfied.”

It’s unclear when exactly the strikes will take place in the Canadian cities.

— with files from The Associated Press