Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Walton Street reconstruction underway in downtown Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 4:55 pm
2 min read
Reconstruction of Walton Street is underway in the heart of downtown Port Hope, Ont. A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project was held on May 8, 2024. View image in full screen
Reconstruction of Walton Street is underway in the heart of downtown Port Hope, Ont. A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the project was held on May 8, 2024. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A major road reconstruction project aims to replace century-old infrastructure in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off the second phase of the Walton Street reconstruction project — an extensive road redesign in the heart of the downtown core.

The Municipality of Port Hope says the project is a “critical upgrade” to the town’s main street, replacing century-old infrastructure including watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers.

The sanitary sewer catchment area represents nearly one-third of the urban area of Port Hope. The approved budget for reconstruction of Walton Street between Queen and Cavan streets is $6,409,000. Phase 1 — involving a small 350-metre reconstruction of Walton from Pine to Church streets — was completed in 2023.

“We are building more than just a road — we are building a better future for all who live and work here,” said Mayor Olena Hankivsky.

Story continues below advertisement

“Let us come together to support one another, continue to shop local, and navigate these changes with kindness and understanding. We are all part of this journey, and the results will benefit us all.”

An existing cast iron watermain dates back to the 1930s. The municipality says it is aging and undersized. View image in full screen
An existing cast iron watermain dates back to the 1930s. The municipality says it is aging and undersized.

There are also a number of above-ground improvements for accessibility and streetscape. They include an extended curb on the south side of Walton Street from John Street to Ontario Street, accessibility improvements, benches and table seating, planter beds, bollards and seasonal fencing for pedestrian space.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The extensive project will mean frequent road closures. Walton Street will be closed from Cavan to Mill street and a number of other detours are in place.

As a result, Hankivsky announced that public transit is now free for routes A and B in Port Hope, during the entire reconstruction period. She says it aims to ease travel and encourage people to continue to visit and support downtown businesses.

Story continues below advertisement
Walton Street reconstruction is underway in Port Hope, Ont. View image in full screen
Walton Street reconstruction is underway in Port Hope, Ont. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough
Trending Now
Municipal officials and businesses break ground to kick off the Walton Street reconstruction project in downtown Port Hope, Ont. View image in full screen
Municipal officials and businesses break ground to kick off the Walton Street reconstruction project in downtown Port Hope, Ont. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

“Our downtown businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and they will remain open throughout this project,” she said. “The free transit initiative ensures that everyone has easy access to our wonderful local shops and services.”

Chief Administrative Officer Candice White says the municipality is committed to ensuring “minimal disruptions” during the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working diligently to keep the project on track and maintain open lines of communication with all stakeholders,” she said. “Together, we will make this a success.”

The municipality says the new infrastructure should last between 75 to 100 years.

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices