Walton Street reconstruction underway in downtown Port Hope

A major road reconstruction project aims to replace century-old infrastructure in downtown Port Hope, Ont.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to kick off the second phase of the Walton Street reconstruction project — an extensive road redesign in the heart of the downtown core.

The Municipality of Port Hope says the project is a “critical upgrade” to the town’s main street, replacing century-old infrastructure including watermains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers.

The sanitary sewer catchment area represents nearly one-third of the urban area of Port Hope. The approved budget for reconstruction of Walton Street between Queen and Cavan streets is $6,409,000. Phase 1 — involving a small 350-metre reconstruction of Walton from Pine to Church streets — was completed in 2023.

“We are building more than just a road — we are building a better future for all who live and work here,” said Mayor Olena Hankivsky.

“Let us come together to support one another, continue to shop local, and navigate these changes with kindness and understanding. We are all part of this journey, and the results will benefit us all.”

View image in full screen An existing cast iron watermain dates back to the 1930s. The municipality says it is aging and undersized.

There are also a number of above-ground improvements for accessibility and streetscape. They include an extended curb on the south side of Walton Street from John Street to Ontario Street, accessibility improvements, benches and table seating, planter beds, bollards and seasonal fencing for pedestrian space.

The extensive project will mean frequent road closures. Walton Street will be closed from Cavan to Mill street and a number of other detours are in place.

As a result, Hankivsky announced that public transit is now free for routes A and B in Port Hope, during the entire reconstruction period. She says it aims to ease travel and encourage people to continue to visit and support downtown businesses.

View image in full screen Walton Street reconstruction is underway in Port Hope, Ont. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

View image in full screen Municipal officials and businesses break ground to kick off the Walton Street reconstruction project in downtown Port Hope, Ont. Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough

“Our downtown businesses are the heartbeat of our community, and they will remain open throughout this project,” she said. “The free transit initiative ensures that everyone has easy access to our wonderful local shops and services.”

Chief Administrative Officer Candice White says the municipality is committed to ensuring “minimal disruptions” during the project.

“We are working diligently to keep the project on track and maintain open lines of communication with all stakeholders,” she said. “Together, we will make this a success.”

The municipality says the new infrastructure should last between 75 to 100 years.