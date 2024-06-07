Menu

Crime

1 person dead, 4 others injured in 2-vehicle collision in Norfolk County: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 11:18 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of an OPP vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News
One person is dead and four others were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County on Thursday evening, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Norfolk County OPP say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9, near Windham Centre, shortly after 7 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A passenger was ejected from one of the vehicles as a result of the collision, according to police.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two Ornge air choppers transported four other people to Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected by this tragic event,” a release from police offered.

