UK’s Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day events early to campaign

Send this page to someone via email

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered a fresh setback in his struggling election campaign on Friday when he apologized for leaving D-Day commemorations early in order to give an interview attacking the main opposition party.

Sunak’s decision not to stay at the event in northern France alongside other world leaders on Thursday was met with dismay within his Conservative Party which is facing the prospect of a huge defeat on July 4, according to opinion polls.

The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, remained in Normandy for the duration of the D-Day 80th anniversary events and was seen talking to leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay longer, and I’ve apologized for that, but I also don’t think it’s right to be political in the midst of D-Day commemorations” Sunak told reporters. “The focus should rightly be on the veterans.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 D-Day: France’s eternal gratitude for Canada’s D-Day sacrifice

Sunak said his travel plans had been set long before the start of the national election campaign.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain’s King Charles and other leaders gathered to mark the anniversary of the allied landings, a turning point in World War Two.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Sunak spoke at a British-led event but delegated other duties to ministers including Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who was pictured with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a memorial ceremony.

Asked for his response to Sunak’s mistake, one normally loyal Conservative politician told Reuters: “I can’t explain it and I won’t.”

The lawmaker, who asked not to be identified, said Sunak’s decision could end up becoming the “Gillian Duffy moment” of the campaign – a reference to 2010 when then-prime minister Gordon Brown had to apologize for being caught on tape calling a voter “a bigoted woman,” seen as a turning point in a campaign Brown ultimately lost.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunak’s Conservative Party is lagging about 20 points behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

His campaign got off to a bad start last month when he announced the election date under a downpour of rain, competing to be heard against Labour supporters blaring a pop song associated with the party’s crushing 1997 election victory.

This week he suffered another setback when Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage took over leadership of the right-wing Reform UK party and said he would stand in the election.

2:38 D-Day: How Canada honoured the 80th anniversary of the historic invasion

‘Political Pain’

Sunak has tried to portray himself as the person best placed to look after Britain’s security and he recently pledged to introduce mandatory national service if he wins the election.

Chris Hopkins, political research director at the polling company Savanta, said Sunak was already seen by voters as out of touch.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest “political misjudgement seems almost laser-guided in causing Rishi Sunak and the Conservative Party as much political pain as humanly possible,” he said.

Senior Labour spokesman Jonathan Ashworth accused Sunak of “choosing to prioritize his own vanity TV appearances over our veterans,” and “it is yet more desperation, yet more chaos, and yet more dreadful judgment.”

2:03 British PM Rishi Sunak proposes mandatory national service for 18-year-olds if reelected

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey accused the prime minister of a “total dereliction of duty.”

In the interview with ITV on Thursday, Sunak doubled down on claims this week that if Labour win power they would raise taxes by 2,000 pounds ($2,500) per household.

Labour denies it has any such plan, and accused Sunak of lying for claiming the estimate came from the civil service, which has said it did not endorse it. The head of Britain’s statistical watchdog said on Thursday the Conservatives should be clearer about the source of Sunak’s claims.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by William James, Andrew MacAskill and Muvija M; Editing by William Schomberg)