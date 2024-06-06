SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

This year’s Calgary Stampede could be a gold rush

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 7:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede hoping for huge year'
Calgary Stampede hoping for huge year
WATCH: All signs point to a huge year for the Calgary Stampede. Stampede ticket sales are up, the Calgary Hotel Association predicts record-breaking revenue, but not everyone says it will be the best. Doug Vaessen reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Last year marked the second-highest Calgary Stampede attendance on record at 1,384,632, just short of the record of 1.4 million set in the Centennial year of 2012.

This year could be even better says Joel Cowley, CEO of Calgary Stampede.

“Our tickets are up over last year, year to date. Our premium seat sales are pretty much sold out. The canvas auction that we held in April set records as far as average amounts per driver,” Cowley said.

“So, it’s looking like a fantastic year.  And on top of all that we have this extra space that we can open up to our guests through the BMO Expansion.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Calgary Hotel Association says bookings are at least on par with last year while corporate bookings are up.  It projects Stampede revenue could top $100 million this year for the very first time.

Story continues below advertisement

Carson Ackroyd, vice-president of sales at Tourism Calgary, says all indications are that Calgary is becoming a bigger tourism destination.  This Stampede season, over 300 musical acts are expected to play in Calgary as well.

“During stampede there are so many venues around.  It has become a massive music festival.  And our marketing side has been leaning  heavily in to share that.  And we have seen huge interest,” Ackroyd said.

“All indications show Calgary is in a great position to see visitor economy grow significantly in the years ahead,” Ackroyd said.

Click to play video: 'Scouts excited to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede'
Scouts excited to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices