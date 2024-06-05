SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Scouts to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Scouts excited to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede'
Scouts excited to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede
WATCH: Some young Calgarians involved with Scouts Canada are getting excited to play their part at this year’s Stampede. As Gil Tucker shows us, helping to host the world on parade day is just the start of their summer fun.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some young Calgarians are getting pretty excited to play their part at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Helping to host the world on parade day is just the start of their summer fun.

Members of the 31st St. Cyprian’s Scout Group are resuming their long tradition of providing bleacher seating at the Stampede parade.

“It’s pretty nice to get to help other people see it from a good view,” Axl Graham-McNeill, 14, said.

The group has been setting up bleachers for the parade since the early 1970s.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Because of the CODID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, this is the first time since 2019 the Scouts group has provided parade seating.

“We’re really excited to get back at it,” Scout leader John Parkin said.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale of tickets for the 900 seats brings in almost half the group’s annual fundraising, covering the costs of all kinds of things.

“It helps us get new gear and equipment, helps us go camping and go to our jamborees,” Blair Kassam, 11, said.

Trending Now

“It just helps us make Scouts a little better.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It just helps us make Scouts a little better."

Having a presence at the Stampede parade also brings a boost to Scouts Canada‘s efforts to recruit more scout leaders.

“We’re really hoping that keeping that Scout name out there and the adults seeing what the kids are doing out there will hopefully get their kids involved and get themselves involved as well,” Parkin said.

The 3st St. Cyprian’s Scout Group is now selling bleacher tickets through its website.

The parade happens on the morning of Friday July 5, officially marking the start of the 2024 Calgary Stampede.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices