Scouts to resume long tradition of helping kick off Calgary Stampede

Some young Calgarians are getting pretty excited to play their part at this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Helping to host the world on parade day is just the start of their summer fun.

Members of the 31st St. Cyprian’s Scout Group are resuming their long tradition of providing bleacher seating at the Stampede parade.

“It’s pretty nice to get to help other people see it from a good view,” Axl Graham-McNeill, 14, said.

The group has been setting up bleachers for the parade since the early 1970s.

Because of the CODID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, this is the first time since 2019 the Scouts group has provided parade seating.

“We’re really excited to get back at it,” Scout leader John Parkin said.

The sale of tickets for the 900 seats brings in almost half the group’s annual fundraising, covering the costs of all kinds of things.

“It helps us get new gear and equipment, helps us go camping and go to our jamborees,” Blair Kassam, 11, said.

"It just helps us make Scouts a little better."

Having a presence at the Stampede parade also brings a boost to Scouts Canada‘s efforts to recruit more scout leaders.

“We’re really hoping that keeping that Scout name out there and the adults seeing what the kids are doing out there will hopefully get their kids involved and get themselves involved as well,” Parkin said.

The 3st St. Cyprian’s Scout Group is now selling bleacher tickets through its website.

The parade happens on the morning of Friday July 5, officially marking the start of the 2024 Calgary Stampede.