Crime

Flin Flon duo charged in raid on home cannabis store: Manitoba RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP made a large-scale seizure of illicit cannabis at a home in Flin Flon they say was operating as a pot shop. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP made a large-scale seizure of illicit cannabis at a home in Flin Flon they say was operating as a pot shop. Manitoba RCMP
A pair of Flin Flon residents are facing a raft of charges after RCMP say they discovered an illegal cannabis store inside a home.

Police said an ongoing investigation led them to raid the Princess Boulevard home on April 30, a search which turned up more than $430,000 in illegal cannabis products, including dried cannabis, gummies, infused chocolate bars, and various extracts, resins and other cannabis derivates.

None of the cannabis products seized had proper Manitoba taxation stamps, police said.

Police also seized 25 firearms from the Flin Flon home. View image in full screen
Police also seized 25 firearms from the Flin Flon home. Manitoba RCMP

Mutiple pounds of psilocybin and $90,000 in cash were also seized, as well as 25 firearms.

A 42-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and will appear in court Aug. 1 to face numerous drug trafficking and firearms offences, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and offences under the Cannabis Act.

Flin Flon RCMP continue to investigate with the help of the Mounties’ Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST).

Manitoba kids hospitalized after inadvertently eating pot gummies: RCMP

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

