Saskatoon Pride bans Sask. Party from participating in Pride events

Saskatoon Pride has joined in solidarity with organizers in Regina, Prince Albert and North Battleford to exclude the Saskatchewan Party from participating in Pride events this month.

In mid-May, Queen City Pride made this announcement after the Saskatchewan government passed Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, last October.

In a public statement, Saskatoon Pride stated the Sask. Party and its members who stood up and answered ‘yea’ to Bill 137 are banned from the 2024 Pride parade and all other festival activities and events.

“They are not allies to two-spirit, trans, or other queer people in this province,” Saskatoon Pride said. “How to move forward? Repeal Bill 137 and a wary conversation can begin.”

Following Queen City Pride’s decision to exclude the party from Pride events, Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill called the move “obviously disappointing.”

“When I look at Bill 137 … the focus of that legislation was to make sure that parents were included in the important decisions and important conversations in their children’s lives,” he said.