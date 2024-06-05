Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Pride bans Sask. Party from participating in Pride events

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Hundreds of people took part in the pride parade Saturday, showing their support for Saskatoon’s LGBTQ community. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Pride is banning the Saskatchewan Party from participating in Pride events. Neil Fisher / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Pride has joined in solidarity with organizers in Regina, Prince Albert and North Battleford to exclude the Saskatchewan Party from participating in Pride events this month.

In mid-May, Queen City Pride made this announcement after the Saskatchewan government passed Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, last October.

In a public statement, Saskatoon Pride stated the Sask. Party and its members who stood up and answered ‘yea’ to Bill 137 are banned from the 2024 Pride parade and all other festival activities and events.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“They are not allies to two-spirit, trans, or other queer people in this province,” Saskatoon Pride said. “How to move forward? Repeal Bill 137 and a wary conversation can begin.”

Trending Now

Following Queen City Pride’s decision to exclude the party from Pride events, Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill called the move “obviously disappointing.”

Story continues below advertisement

“When I look at Bill 137 … the focus of that legislation was to make sure that parents were included in the important decisions and important conversations in their children’s lives,” he said.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices