Queen City Pride cancels flag-raising, bars Sask. Party from Pride Month celebrations

As the community celebrates Pride Month throughout June, Queen City Pride announced it is cancelling the provincial flag-raising and is excluding the Saskatchewan Party from participating in the celebrations.

According to a release, Queen City Pride has made some changes to the annual Pride festival.

“Normally, it is our great honour to gather June 1st at the Provincial Legislative Building in Regina and provincially proclaim Pride month,” the release read. “This year, due to the actions of the current Saskatchewan government, we are not holding this ceremony. We do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally, and we do not believe it would be appropriate to allow them to take part in such an important event for our community.”

The release cites the Saskatchewan government’s passing of Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, in October 2023, and invocation of the notwithstanding clause to pass it.

“Based on the actions of this provincial government, we are not allowing them to be part of our celebrations,” the statement read. “This includes the Pride month proclamation as well as parade entry.”