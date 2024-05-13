Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Queen City Pride cancels flag-raising, bars Sask. Party from Pride Month celebrations

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Queen City Pride announced it is excluding the Sask. government from Pride celebrations next month, stating 'we do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally.'. View image in full screen
Queen City Pride announced it is excluding the Sask. government from Pride celebrations next month, stating 'we do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally.'. Andrew Benson / Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the community celebrates Pride Month throughout June, Queen City Pride announced it is cancelling the provincial flag-raising and is excluding the Saskatchewan Party from participating in the celebrations.

According to a release, Queen City Pride has made some changes to the annual Pride festival.

“Normally, it is our great honour to gather June 1st at the Provincial Legislative Building in Regina and provincially proclaim Pride month,” the release read. “This year, due to the actions of the current Saskatchewan government, we are not holding this ceremony. We do not believe the current Saskatchewan government is our ally, and we do not believe it would be appropriate to allow them to take part in such an important event for our community.”

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The release cites the Saskatchewan government’s passing of Bill 137, also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, in October 2023, and invocation of the notwithstanding clause to pass it.

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on the actions of this provincial government, we are not allowing them to be part of our celebrations,” the statement read. “This includes the Pride month proclamation as well as parade entry.”

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices