Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted in Via Rail terror plot loses appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 3:41 pm
2 min read
Raed Jaser is shown in court in Toronto on April 23, 2013 in an artist's sketch. View image in full screen
Raed Jaser is shown in court in Toronto on April 23, 2013 in an artist's sketch. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Mantha
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s highest court has upheld the conviction and life sentence of one of the two men found guilty of terrorism charges in a plot to derail a passenger train between Canada and the U.S.

Raed Jaser had challenged the outcome of the 2015 trial on several grounds, including that his case should have been severed from that of his co-accused, Chiheb Esseghaier – something he requested twice, unsuccessfully.

Esseghaier, who was self-represented, refused to meaningfully participate in the court proceedings related to the trial, saying he would only be judged by the Qur’an, and had several outbursts in court, including one where he spat at lawyers and threw a cup of water.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Jaser argued on appeal that the trial judge’s refusal to grant him a separate trial compromised the fairness of the proceedings.

In a unanimous ruling released today, the Court of Appeal for Ontario said the trial judge made reasonable and legally correct decisions on the issue, and going ahead with a joint trial “did not result in an injustice.”

Story continues below advertisement

The three-judge panel also rejected Jaser’s other arguments on appeal.

This is the second time the Appeal Court has weighed in on Jaser and Esseghaier’s case.

Trending Now

They were found guilty in 2015 on a total of eight terror-related charges between them. They were sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole until 2023.

Jaser and Esseghaier were granted a new trial in 2019 after the Appeal Court found the jury that convicted them was improperly selected.

However, the Supreme Court of Canada later ruled the pair had received a fair trial despite the error, sending the case back to the provincial Appeal Court to hear their challenges on other grounds.

Esseghaier eventually gave up his appeal of his conviction, but Jaser proceeded with his and further sought leave to appeal his sentence. The appeal court gave him leave to appeal his sentence but ultimately rejected the challenge.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices