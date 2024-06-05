Woman sexually assaulted at northwest London, Ont. business: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old London man has been charged after a sexual assault investigation by members of the London police sexual assault and child abuse section.

On Feb. 26, a woman attended a business in the Hyde Park and Gainsborough Roads area in the city’s northwest. While at the business, she requested services from a licensed service provider, and while obtaining services, police say she was sexually assaulted. Police did not provide any additional information on the business or nature of the services.

The victim left the business and reported the sexual assault to police, where it was reassigned to the sexual assault and child abuse section. She did not sustain any physical injuries from the assault.

The male suspect turned himself in to police in May. He was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in London court on June 13.