Canada

No criminality suspected in woman’s death: Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 1:53 pm
1 min read
File photo of flowers placed outside the home along the 5500 block of Heritage Drive in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of flowers placed outside the home along the 5500 block of Heritage Drive in Vernon, B.C. Global News
No criminality is suspected in the recent death of a Vernon woman.

Police say a comprehensive investigation took place after a body was found inside a home along the 5500 block of Heritage Drive on May 28.

Friends have identified the woman found deceased in a Vernon home as Kaylee Bannister.
“As a result of that investigation, no evidence was found to suggest any criminality was involved in her death,” Vernon RCMP said on Wednesday morning.

Police added the body was discovered around 4:30 a.m., and that the local serious crimes unit conducted the investigation.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offers their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” police said, “and out of respect for privacy, no additional information will be released.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

