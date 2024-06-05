‘Prey on the vulnerable’: 6 arrested in Coquitlam drug trafficking scheme

Send this page to someone via email

A multi-year investigation in the Tri-Cities area has led to the arrest of six suspects, and a large seizure of illicit drugs and cash.

Coquitlam RCMP’s drug and organized crime unit has been targeting several known drug traffickers in Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey since the fall of 2022.

Investigators have executed several search warrants with the help of partner agencies across the Lower Mainland.

During the searches, police say they seized two ounces of cocaine, four ounces of benzodiazepine, 14 ounces of crack cocaine and $150,000 in cash.

View image in full screen An image of the drugs seized by Coquitlam RCMP in the operation. RCMP

“The proactive enforcement by Coquitlam’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section resulted in a significant disruption to criminal activity by removing drugs and preventing them from entering our communities,” Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Aaron Lloyd said,

“The Coquitlam RCMP is committed to reducing community harm by targeting drug traffickers that prey on the vulnerable for their own personal gain.”

Those arrested range in age from 28 to 35, according to police.

They have since been released pending charge approvals from the BC Prosecution Service.