Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

‘Prey on the vulnerable’: 6 arrested in Coquitlam drug trafficking scheme

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 4:51 pm
1 min read
Coquitlam RCMP make break-through in long-term drug trafficking investigation
Coquitlam RCMP have made a break-through in a long-term drug trafficking investigation. Police say they've made six arrests in a drug sting operation first launched in 2022.
A multi-year investigation in the Tri-Cities area has led to the arrest of six suspects, and a large seizure of illicit drugs and cash.

Coquitlam RCMP’s drug and organized crime unit has been targeting several known drug traffickers in Port Coquitlam, Burnaby and Surrey since the fall of 2022.

Investigators have executed several search warrants with the help of partner agencies across the Lower Mainland.

During the searches, police say they seized two ounces of cocaine, four ounces of benzodiazepine, 14 ounces of crack cocaine and $150,000 in cash.

An image of the drugs seized by Coquitlam RCMP in the operation. View image in full screen
An image of the drugs seized by Coquitlam RCMP in the operation. RCMP
“The proactive enforcement by Coquitlam’s Drugs and Organized Crime Section resulted in a significant disruption to criminal activity by removing drugs and preventing them from entering our communities,” Coquitlam RCMP Insp. Aaron Lloyd said,

“The Coquitlam RCMP is committed to reducing community harm by targeting drug traffickers that prey on the vulnerable for their own personal gain.”

Those arrested range in age from 28 to 35, according to police.

They have since been released pending charge approvals from the BC Prosecution Service.

