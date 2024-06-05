Menu

Crime

7 Kitchener schools placed under hold and secure after man seen with gun in area

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 10:46 am
1 min read
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A number of schools in the Dune and Pioneer Park areas of Kitchener were placed under a hold and secure on Wednesday morning after a man was seen walking with a gun in the area.

The hold and secures were all lifted by 11:30 a.m. as police announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was “no known threat to public safety at this time.”

The Waterloo Regional District School Board said that Brigadoon, Doon, Groh, J.W. Gerth, and Pioneer Park public schools, which are in the Dune and Pioneer Park areas, were under the restrictions.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board said St. Timothy and St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholics schools had also been placed under a hold and secure.

Police said that a man was seen walking with a gun outside of a student housing apartment building in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, police said that there would be an increased police presence near 200 Old Carriage Dr. after several people reported seeing a man walking outside with a gun.

The apartment building, which is known as Collegeview Commons, is located off of Homer Watson Boulevard, just up the road from the Conestoga College’s Doon campus.

