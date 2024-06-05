Guelph dance school needs funding after city grant turned down

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Dance is in need of funding.

The local charitable arts organization is looking to raise money after not receiving operational funding from the city of Guelph for the first time in over 20 years.

Managing director Adriana Rosselli said the group has launched a fundraising campaign, generating around $10,000 so far.

“It’s been really fantastic to receive that support from the community because it’s definitely helping us not go into a significant deficit for the 2024 fiscal year and the 2024 (Guelph Dance) festival,” Rosselli said.

She said individuals and businesses have contributed through donations and sponsorships.

Guelph Dance’s annual budget is $225,000 and about five per cent of it usually comes from the city. The organization is still operating, and will not close, but without the funding it faces the possibility of reducing a number of programs and activities in the future.

Rosselli said it did receive a little bit of municipal funding — a little over $2,200 from the City Fee Reimbursement Fund, which will go toward covering the rental of city facilities.

The lack of funding, she said, will also impact the Guelph Dance festival, the group’s biggest festival of the year, which occurred on June 1.

“Without them, we cannot bring two companies to the festival,” she said.

Rosselli said it costs between $5,000 and $10,000 to cover a company’s costs. Depending on the size of the company, the funding usually helps cover fees, accommodations, travel and per diem.

On top of receiving provincial and federal funding, she said municipal support is significant as well.

“You might think it’s only five per cent of the budget, but the implication of not receiving that five per cent can be seen in very concrete ways,” she said.

Despite being turned down, Rosselli said the group will continue to apply for grants from the city every year.