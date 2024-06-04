Stratford police appeal for return of 2 sets of ashes taken during break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont., are appealing for the return of the ashes of two people and two pets that went missing from a family member’s home last month.

According to a release, the ashes of the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were taken, along with silver dishes, silverware and jewelry, during the break-in, which occurred sometime between May 15 and May 22.

The victim was away from their home on Ontario Street between Waterloo and Front streets when the incident occurred, a police spokesperson told Global News.

Police say the ashes were in two separate containers, with the first set stored in a corrugated box that came from a crematorium that was inside a burgundy cloth bag with gold rope ties. It came from Young Funeral Home.

The second set of ashes came from a funeral home in Michigan and were in a plastic container held inside a white L.L. Bean canvas bag.

The canvas bag also held the ashes of two pets inside smaller containers.

Police say both sets of human ashes had documentation from funeral homes to identify what the containers held.

Officers do not currently have any suspects in the case, according to a release from police.

“Due to the significant emotional impact that a theft of this nature can have on the victim, family, and friends of the deceased, the Stratford Police Service is sending an appeal to the person(s) responsible to place the ashes outside of Young Funeral Home, located at 430 Huron Street, Stratford, or taken to the Stratford Police Service at 17 George Street West, Stratford, to allow for the ashes to be reunited with their loved one,” the release said.