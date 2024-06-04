Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stratford police appeal for return of 2 sets of ashes taken during break-in

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 4:09 pm
1 min read
Stratford Police Service View image in full screen
Stratford Police Service cruiser. Stratford Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Stratford, Ont., are appealing for the return of the ashes of two people and two pets that went missing from a family member’s home last month.

According to a release, the ashes of the victim’s husband and brother-in-law were taken, along with silver dishes, silverware and jewelry, during the break-in, which occurred sometime between May 15 and May 22.

The victim was away from their home on Ontario Street between Waterloo and Front streets when the incident occurred, a police spokesperson told Global News.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say the ashes were in two separate containers, with the first set stored in a corrugated box that came from a crematorium that was inside a burgundy cloth bag with gold rope ties. It came from Young Funeral Home.

The second set of ashes came from a funeral home in Michigan and were in a plastic container held inside a white L.L. Bean canvas bag.

Story continues below advertisement

The canvas bag also held the ashes of two pets inside smaller containers.

Trending Now

Police say both sets of human ashes had documentation from funeral homes to identify what the containers held.

Officers do not currently have any suspects in the case, according to a release from police.

“Due to the significant emotional impact that a theft of this nature can have on the victim, family, and friends of the deceased, the Stratford Police Service is sending an appeal to the person(s) responsible to place the ashes outside of Young Funeral Home, located at 430 Huron Street, Stratford, or taken to the Stratford Police Service at 17 George Street West, Stratford, to allow for the ashes to be reunited with their loved one,” the release said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices