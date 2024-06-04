Central Okanagan regional district wants public input on food waste

Send this page to someone via email

How much food waste is in your garbage?

Whatever the amount, from zero to 100 per cent, the Central Okanagan regional district is studying the issue.

So much so that the regional district is inviting residents to once again participate in an online survey about food waste.

The short survey will run until July 2.

According to the RDCO, the survey’s purpose “is to gather more specific feedback to help shape what food waste collection in the Central Okanagan could look like.”

The survey is the second phase of a study the regional district is doing regarding waste collection.

The first phase was conducted last fall. According to the RDCO, 73 per cent of respondents indicated they were enthusiastic about a curbside food waste program, with 83 per cent saying they’d participate in a program if it was implemented.

The survey is also available in print form, and is available at front counters of all municipal halls across the region, along with the administration office at the Glenmore dump.

“We heard loud and clear in Phase One that residents are interested in a food waste collection program for the Central Okanagan,” said RDCO solid waste supervisor Cynthia Coates.

“Now, we’re looking for residents’ help to create the criteria for what the program could look like moving forward.

“Understanding residents preferred options in receiving this service will help staff design a program that suits the needs of as many residents as possible when it comes to food waste collection in the Central Okanagan.”

The survey is available online.