Girl allegedly attacks police officer over vape in Durham Region

A girl allegedly attacked an officer over a vape in Durham Region, sending the officer to hospital and leading to charges for the teen, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a family dispute at a home in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North.

Police said a female was “causing a disturbance” involving her parents and was refusing to leave the property.

“After speaking with officers, the female agreed to leave the residence but wanted her vape from her bedroom,” police said.

“When the female did not immediately get her vape, she attacked an officer.”

She was taken into custody.

The officer went to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

A 15-year-old girl from Whitby has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and disobeying an order of the court.