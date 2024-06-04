Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl allegedly attacks police officer over vape in Durham Region

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
A vape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A vape is seen in this file photo. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A girl allegedly attacked an officer over a vape in Durham Region, sending the officer to hospital and leading to charges for the teen, police say.

Durham Regional Police said that at around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a family dispute at a home in the area of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North.

Police said a female was “causing a disturbance” involving her parents and was refusing to leave the property.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“After speaking with officers, the female agreed to leave the residence but wanted her vape from her bedroom,” police said.

“When the female did not immediately get her vape, she attacked an officer.”

She was taken into custody.

The officer went to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 15-year-old girl from Whitby has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and disobeying an order of the court.

Click to play video: 'Flavoured vape products especially addictive to kids, health minister says'
Flavoured vape products especially addictive to kids, health minister says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices