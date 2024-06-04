Police investigate after synagogue in Kitchener vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating damage that occurred at a place of worship in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to a place of worship on Monday near Stirling Avenue South and Courtland Avenue East, the area in which the Beth Jacob Synagogue & Jewish Community Centre is located, after police say damage was reported.

They say that sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday, someone had damaged the windows at the front entrance.

Officers continue to investigate the incident, including whether it was hate-motivated, according to a release from police.

Global News has reached out to the Beth Jacob Synagogue & Jewish Community Centre for comment on the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6370 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.