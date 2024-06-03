Menu

Education

Calgary student’s podcast guides future doctors through med school

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 8:16 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Nathan Barreth is a Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Calgary who is planning on studying medicine. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, he has launched a podcast to help others through the application process.
At 18, Nathan Barreth, a Biomedical Sciences student at the University of Calgary, is not only pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor but also helping others do the same.

Inspired by a desire for daily challenges and a conversation with a medical graduate, Barreth launched his podcast “Journey to Medicine” to demystify the path to medical school.

“I wanted something that I knew would present me with different challenges every day,” he said.

Recorded in a small campus studio, the podcast features interviews with medical students and doctors, covering application tips and career insights. Initially, Barreth thought it might only benefit him, but it quickly gained hundreds of listeners, including classmates.

Fahad Ilyas, a Bioinformatics student, found it through Barreth’s Instagram.

“I clicked on it and thought: ‘This is a pretty cool idea,'” Ilyas said.

Barreth’s podcast has become a vital resource for peers.

“The podcast is very useful for students eager to get into medical school,” said student Nikhil Sriealsan. “They’re able to see the opportunities and support systems available.”

As Barreth prepares for medical school applications, he plans to continue the podcast.

“If you keep an open mind, an open ear, you’re going to find things along the way that will help you accomplish your dreams.”

Barreth’s “Journey to Medicine” is available on all major streaming platforms.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

