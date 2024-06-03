Heavy rain hits B.C.’s South Coast but sunnier days are ahead

Send this page to someone via email

It was a rainy weekend for B.C.’s South Coast with a frontal system bringing heavy rain on Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Madryga said about 30 millimetres fell at Vancouver’s International Airport but many areas far exceeded that.

“Pitt Meadows and West Vancouver, for example, recorded close to 50 millimetres of rain,” Madryga said.

While some areas through the Fraser Valley continued to see heavy rain, that tapered over the course of the morning.

Madryga said the next Pacific front, scheduled to arrive on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, will bring more rain and gusty winds.

However, the high pressure will build again on Wednesday and that will bring sunny, warmer and dry days, Madryga added.