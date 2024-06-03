Menu

Sports

Flames fans pick their poison: Oilers or traitors to win the Stanley Cup

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Between a rock and a hard place: Who do Calgary Flames fans cheer for?'
Between a rock and a hard place: Who do Calgary Flames fans cheer for?
WATCH: The rival Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup final against Matthew Tkachuk, a super star who chose to leave Calgary for the Florida Panthers. Where do Flames fans put their allegiance? Doug Vaessen finds out.
With three former Calgary Flames in the Florida Panthers lineup — Sam Bennett, Ryan Lomberg and Matthew Tkachuk — you would think it would be an easy choice for Flames fans to choose their Stanley Cup favourite.

And you would be right if it was up to Gus Thorson, owner of Breakaway Sports Repair and a former Calgary Flames equipment manager.

When it comes to a choice between the Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, Thorson said it’s no contest.

“A Calgarian has to cheer against Edmonton,” Thorson said. “Seeing the former Flames players in Florida, there is a little bit of a reason to cheer there.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006'
Edmonton Oilers advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2006

Maybe it’s a generational thing. Younger Flames fans Sam McGinley, who just finished off an undefeated season with the national champion UNB Reds hockey team, said 31 years without a Canadian team winning the cup is enough.

“Been too long. I don’t know, it’s a tough little hole as Canadians, and the Flames aren’t doing a whole lot right now.”

McGinley said he’ll get in trouble for cheering for the Oilers.

“It’s a tough balance. I don’t really know who to choose, but you gotta go with the Canadian team at the end of the day.”

Referring to himself as a former Flames fan, Jamal Shaw said there is lots of support for the horde of the north.

“Flames are not in the playoffs, so I’m an Oilers fan. Most of my roommates are all Oilers fans too,” Shaw said.

