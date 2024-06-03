Voting gets underway for Alberta NDP members to pick new party leader

Send this page to someone via email

One day after the four candidates still vying to become the new leader of Alberta’s New Democratic Party took part in a third and final debate, members began casting their ballots to select the person who will succeed longtime leader Rachel Notley.

Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse, Kathleen Ganley, Sarah Hoffman and Naheed Nenshi spent about two hours taking part in a debate Sunday afternoon at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

They also took questions from some of the hundreds of people who attended.

The candidates discussed a wide range of policy issues, ranging from health, to housing, to climate change and more. They also talked about their positions with respect to how to broaden the party’s appeal.

Voting for a new leader began on Monday and Alberta NDP members have until 12 p.m. MT on Saturday, June 22 to submit their votes.

The party will announce its new leader at the Hyatt Regency Suites in Calgary later that day.

In a post on the Alberta NDP website, Amanda Freistadt — the chief returning officer for the Alberta NDP leadership race — said 85,144 members are eligible to vote for a new party leader.

“This leadership race is an historic moment for the Alberta NDP,” she said. “Voters from all walks of life and all regions of the province joined the Alberta NDP because they are excited to support our party in forming the next government.”

Eligible voters need to have been members in good standing ahead of the membership sales deadline of April 22.

In January, Notley announced she would step down as leader of the Alberta NDP when a successor is selected.