Fire

1 dead following house fire near Colborne: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Northumberland OPP say a man died in a house fire in Colborne on June 2, 2024.
Northumberland OPP say a person died in a house fire in Colborne on June 2, 2024. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough
One person is dead following a house fire in Cramahe Township, east of Cobourg, Ont., early Sunday.

Northumberland OPP say around 3:40 a.m. emergency crews responded to an engulfed house fire on Blyth Park Road, just five kilometres east of the village of Colborne.

Police say a man in his 40s was confirmed dead in the residence.

No other details have been provided.

The Office of Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) and the Office of the Chief Coroner are assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://www.stopcrimehere.ca.

— More to come.

