Edmonton Elks, city unveil $2M worth of improvements to Commonwealth Stadium

Send this page to someone via email

From washroom renovations to food and beverage service modifications, the Edmonton Elks and City of Edmonton have unveiled a host of improvements at Commonwealth Stadium ahead of the new CFL season.

The Elks and the city say $2 million in both fan-facing and behind-the-scenes improvements have been done to the football stadium.

Among the changes are new floors in the concourse washrooms, infrastructure improvements for better cellular and Wi-Fi service, as well as concession renovations.

“While these stadium improvements will enhance fan engagement and visitor experiences at the stadium, the city is hopeful that the province may make larger investments in the stadium infrastructure to ensure modernization efforts can continue to move forward, as the economic impacts of major events continue to grow in our city,” said Heather Seutter, director of Commonwealth Stadium.

Other improvements include:

Story continues below advertisement

Concession renovations: The number of places to buy both food and alcohol has been increased to 32.

The number of places to buy both food and alcohol has been increased to 32. Point of sales equipment: New systems installed throughout the stadium aim to reduce wait times to purchase food and alcohol.

New systems installed throughout the stadium aim to reduce wait times to purchase food and alcohol. Suite renovations: All 22 Elks concourse suites received refinished cabinets.

All 22 Elks concourse suites received refinished cabinets. In-suite food service: Fans with suites will now be able to order during all events at the stadium. Food pre-orders will also be available ahead of events.

Fans with suites will now be able to order during all events at the stadium. Food pre-orders will also be available ahead of events. Legends Club rebrand: The Elks’ season seat holder space in the east concession area has been rebranded the Legends Club. This space will showcase EE greats through photos and game-worn items.

The Elks’ season seat holder space in the east concession area has been rebranded the Legends Club. This space will showcase EE greats through photos and game-worn items. Family space: The Elks family space is located in the west concession area, and will provide a private space for families looking to feed and change little ones. Sensory kits are also available at the stadium.

The Elks family space is located in the west concession area, and will provide a private space for families looking to feed and change little ones. Sensory kits are also available at the stadium. The Brick Kids Zone: The team is moving The Brick Kids Zone (previously at Clarke Stadium) inside the Commonwealth Fieldhouse, and keeping this space open until the start of the third quarter every game.

The team is moving The Brick Kids Zone (previously at Clarke Stadium) inside the Commonwealth Fieldhouse, and keeping this space open until the start of the third quarter every game. Jackie Parker’s refresh: Jackie Parker’s in the west concession area has received graphic upgrades. It will also feature new projectors and screens.

Jackie Parker’s in the west concession area has received graphic upgrades. It will also feature new projectors and screens. New video production capabilities: Fans will experience an elevated game-day visual experience, with new in-game production and visual asset capabilities that give the Elks the ability to enhance game presentation.

1:37 Edmonton Elks private ownership search down to shortlist

These upgrades coincide with the Edmonton football club’s 75th anniversary and Commonwealth Stadium’s 45th anniversary this year.

Story continues below advertisement

“The stadium continues to be in demand to host Edmonton Elks games and international sporting events, lively concerts, and cultural events,” said Seutter.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

This season, the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium will be closed during Elks games, as a way to bring fans closer to the action.

The Elks kick off their CFL season this Saturday, with their home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The game will now start at 2 p.m. MT. The start time of the game was bumped up from 5 p.m. so it doesn’t conflict with the Edmonton Oilers game, which starts at 6 p.m. MT Saturday.