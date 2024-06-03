Menu

June 8 – Home Instead

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted June 3, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
June 8 – Home Instead
When it comes to the care and support of an elderly loved one, you want to put your trust in the experts. Saturday, June 8th, Daryl Hooke will be joined by Shawn Turcotte from Home Instead Edmonton.  They’ll discuss opportunities for seniors to remain in their own homes and still receive the support they need as they age, the panini generation, and last, how to begin a successful aging plan.

Visit HomeInsteadEdmonton.com to discover the personalized home care options available, and then tune in Saturday to Talk To The Experts.

