In photos: The future of Saskatchewan pilots prepare for the sky

Many of us wonder what it would be like to fly. Some face the challenge and make it happen as a pilot.

“The first solo flight was really memorable. It’s exhilarating and it’s a little bit stressful but then you’ve accomplished something great,” Regina Flying Club school graduate Madelyn Kaban said thinking about her time flying.

She is one of several students enrolled at the Regina Flying Club, as demand for pilots across Canada continues to grow. Regina Flying Club General Manager James Topinka said the pilot shortage comes from increased demand rather than a lack of interest.

View image in full screen Many kids were in attendance getting their first look at a career in aviation. Andrew Benson / Global News

At the club’s open house Sunday, they unveiled their new ‘Stratus Flight Academy’ to expand their reach to students.

“We have been training pilots and running as the Regina Flying Club for almost 100 years already and will continue doing that hopefully for the next hundred years,” Topinka said. “But we wanted to make sure that the public awareness and recognition was there so that people knew that they could stay home in Regina and train. They don’t have to travel to Calgary or Saskatoon or anywhere else that they can do their training here.”

View image in full screen James Topinka is the General Manager at the Regina Flying Club. Andrew Benson / Global News

Airforce Captain Ky Weichel said he was looking for a bigger challenge in life while working as an engineer and found his way into the Airforce.

Now working as an instructor, he said pilots are not born but made. He believes anyone with the right mindset can make it happen, regardless of why they choose to fly.

“Work hard, apply yourself and follow your dreams,” he said. “If their dream is to be a pilot, whatever route they decide to take, whether it’s going to civilian training or joining the Airforce — never let go of it. Keep pursuing it and follow that dream.”

View image in full screen James Topinka, the General Manager of the Regina Flying Club says that everyone dreams to fly and as the airline industry recovers from the pandemic, pilots are in sky-high demand. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One of the many planes on display at the Regina Flying Club’s open house. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The Regina Flying Club’s open house was held on June 2, 2024. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Some of the instruments used by pilots. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Madelyn Kaban was just 17 when she entered flight school. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The Sikorsky CH-124 Sea King is a twin-engine anti-submarine warfare helicopter designed for shipboard use by Canadian naval forces. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen A 1951 Beechcraft Model 18 was available for rides at the Regina Flying Club’s open house. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen A turbine on a 1951 Beechcraft Model 18. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The pilot of a 1951 Beechcraft Model 18. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The Regina International Airport fire department showcased different equipment used in fighting fires. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Members of the Regina International Airport fire department pose with one young aviation fan. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Ky Weichel is a captain in the Canadian Airforce. Andrew Benson / Global News