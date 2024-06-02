Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Fatal police shooting in alleged fraud case in Mackenzie, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 7:08 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man has died after being shot by police in Mackenzie, B.C.

BC RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said the incident happened on Saturday around 2 p.m. at a bank.

According to police, the man was trying to cash a fraudulent cheque at the bank when officers were called in.

Officers arrived and arrested the man.

“While escorting the man outside a struggle ensued and the man reportedly produced a weapon,” Grandy said in a media release. “One officer discharged their firearm striking the man.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The provincial police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., has been called in to investigate the shooting and subsequent death.

As the matter is now under investigation by the police watchdog, no further information will be released by police.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed it has been called in for an investigation.

The investigation will be looking into the  details of the interaction as well as whether any force used was necessary, proportionate, and reasonable under the circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. Mackenzie is a district municipality within the Fraser-Fort George Regional District.

