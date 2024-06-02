Downtown Toronto roadway still closed following streetcar derailment

Send this page to someone via email

Road closures are still in effect after a collision involving a vehicle and a streetcar that injured three people in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Frederick Street and King Street East shortly after 9:30 a.m. on June 1 after receiving reports of a crash involving a streetcar.

While it remains unclear what caused the collision, police say the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two people on the streetcar were also injured.

Photos taken at the scene after the collision appear to show the derailed streetcar crashed into a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, King Street East was closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street and Frederick Street was closed from Adelaide Street East to Front Street East.

In an update, police said a 62-year-old man was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

Photos taken at the scene on Sunday afternoon show crews working on surrounding powerlines, while police tape blocks off sections of the sidewalk and roadway from the public.

With road closures still in effect, police are asking the public to continue taking alternative routes while in the area.

