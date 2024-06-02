Menu

Traffic

Downtown Toronto roadway still closed following streetcar derailment

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Crews are still on scene working following a vehicle and streetcar collision that occurred in Toronto's Old Town neighbourhood Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Crews are still on scene working following a vehicle and streetcar collision that occurred in Toronto's Old Town neighbourhood Saturday morning. Lauren O'Neil / Global News
Road closures are still in effect after a collision involving a vehicle and a streetcar that injured three people in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Frederick Street and King Street East shortly after 9:30 a.m. on June 1 after receiving reports of a crash involving a streetcar.

While it remains unclear what caused the collision, police say the driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two people on the streetcar were also injured.

Photos taken at the scene after the collision appear to show the derailed streetcar crashed into a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, King Street East was closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street and Frederick Street was closed from Adelaide Street East to Front Street East.

Downtown Toronto roadway still closed following streetcar derailment - image View image in full screen
Max Trotta / Global News

In an update, police said a 62-year-old man was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

More on Toronto

Photos taken at the scene on Sunday afternoon show crews working on surrounding powerlines, while police tape blocks off sections of the sidewalk and roadway from the public.

Downtown Toronto roadway still closed following streetcar derailment - image View image in full screen
Lauren O'Neil / Global News
Downtown Toronto roadway still closed following streetcar derailment - image View image in full screen
Lauren O'Neil / Global News

With road closures still in effect, police are asking the public to continue taking alternative routes while in the area.

