3 injured in streetcar-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto

Three people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a streetcar and a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Frederick Street and King Street East shortly after 9:30 a.m. on June 1 for reports of a crash involving a streetcar.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two people on the streetcar were injured.

The area was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians for the investigation.

King Street East was closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street and Frederick Street was closed from Adelaide Street East to Front Street East.

Police said the closures were expected to last for several hours.