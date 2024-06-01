Menu

Canada

3 injured in streetcar-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 1, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Toronto police were called to Frederick and King Street East for a collision involving a streetcar and a vehicle on Saturday, June 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Toronto police were called to Frederick and King Street East for a collision involving a streetcar and a vehicle on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Max Trotta / Global News
Three people were taken to hospital following a collision involving a streetcar and a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Frederick Street and King Street East shortly after 9:30 a.m. on June 1 for reports of a crash involving a streetcar.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two people on the streetcar were injured.

3 injured in streetcar-vehicle collision in downtown Toronto - image View image in full screen
Max Trotta / Global News

The area was closed to both vehicles and pedestrians for the investigation.

King Street East was closed from Jarvis Street to Sherbourne Street and Frederick Street was closed from Adelaide Street East to Front Street East.

Police said the closures were expected to last for several hours.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

