See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vernon RCMP is asking the public to help locate a missing woman .

Reema Kubba, 33, was last seen leaving her home on May 31.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Kubba is described as five-feet, nine-inches (175 centimetres) tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP ask that anyone with information contact their local police department.