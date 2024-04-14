RCMP in Lumby, B.C., searching for missing woman last seen with her ex-husband

RCMP in Lumby, B.C., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing sometime on Saturday.
According to police, 44-year-old Tatiana Stefanski was last seen speaking to her ex-husband Vitali Steffen just after 8 a.m. on April 13, before leaving unexpectedly with him.
“They were last seen in Steffen’s 2007 black Audi A6, British Columbia license plate GK188L in Lumby,” police said in a press release.
Police are asking members of the public to call 9-1-1 if they think they have spotted the vehicle, or if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Stefanski or Steffen.
