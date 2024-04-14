Menu

Canada

RCMP in Lumby, B.C., searching for missing woman last seen with her ex-husband

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 14, 2024 11:52 am
1 min read
Lumby, B.C., RCMP Tatiana Stefanski, the missing woman, was last seen in her ex-husband's black 2007 Audi A6. View image in full screen
Lumby, B.C., RCMP Tatiana Stefanski, the missing woman, was last seen in her ex-husband's black 2007 Audi A6. DD
RCMP in Lumby, B.C., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who went missing sometime on Saturday.

According to police, 44-year-old Tatiana Stefanski was last seen speaking to her ex-husband Vitali Steffen just after 8 a.m. on April 13, before leaving unexpectedly with him.

“They were last seen in Steffen’s 2007 black Audi A6, British Columbia license plate GK188L in Lumby,” police said in a press release.

Police are asking  members of the public to call 9-1-1 if they think they have spotted the vehicle, or if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Stefanski or Steffen.

