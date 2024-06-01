Saskatoon civic election season begins, Hilary Gough won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Election season in Saskatoon officially begins Saturday, with June 1st marking the beginning of the campaign expense period for candidates looking to run for city council.

There will be a number of new faces entering the political scene, while some will be leaving for new opportunities.

This week it was announced that Ward 2 councillor Hilary Gough will not be seeking re-election in the 2024 municipal election.

“The opportunity to represent the residents of Ward 2 for the last eight years has been a true honour,” Gough said. “I am grateful to every person who I have had the opportunity to work alongside to build a stronger and more equitable Saskatoon.

“I am grateful to every neighbour and community partner who has reached out to engage about challenges and opportunities in our community. Learning from and working with you has been a privilege.”

Ward 2 councilor Hilary Gough will not seek re-election.

For those new candidates, Elections Saskatoon returning officer Shellie Bryant said keep close attention to campaign contributions and expenses along the trail.

As for voters, you can expect candidates out and about very soon.

“For voters, they can be aware that candidates may start door knocking…and that they may be asked to sign a nomination form,” Bryant said. “They have to be electors of the ward to be able to sign the form. Candidates do not have to live in the ward if they’re running in that ward.”

While election day is still months away, voter turnout will be interesting to track.

During the last civic election, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, and a major snowstorm hit Saskatoon that postponed voting.

The election day will see Saskatoon residents vote for one mayor and 10 city councillors (one for each ward), as well as 10 school board trustees for the Saskatoon Public School Board and seven for the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

At least four of the city council seats will have new members, and Saskatoon will have a new mayor.

The election is set for Nov. 13, 2024.