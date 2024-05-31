Hamilton Ticats fall to Argos in CFL preseason finale

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will enter the regular season on a losing note after dropping their second straight preseason game Friday night.

QB Bryan Scott threw an 82-yard touchdown to receiver Kevin Mital in the second quarter to power the Toronto Argonauts to a 25-14 victory at Alumni Stadium in Guelph, Ont.

Mital, who was picked fifth overall in the 2024 CFL draft, made a team-leading five receptions for 104 yards. The Argos took Mital in the draft after getting that pick from the Ticats in the Jordan Williams trade earlier this year. Williams ended up retiring before reporting to Hamilton’s training camp.

1:34 Calgary Stampeders receiving core healthy and ready for new season

Ticats rookie receiver Dezmon Patmon made a game-high seven catches for 115 while running back Ante Milanovic-Mitre ran the ball five times for 10 yards, including a one-yard TD.

Story continues below advertisement

The reviews were not so glowing for sophomore quarterback Taylor Powell who completed just two of his four pass attempts for 10 yards. He also fumbled once and was replaced by rookie QB Harrison Frost.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Frost, who played college ball at West Georgia, completed 24 of his 32 attempts for 222 yards and an interception.

The New Stipley Experience is built & ready for the Home Opener 🤩🔨#TheHammer pic.twitter.com/Dazy3TBwrF — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) May 31, 2024

Hamilton’s defence was led by defensive back Shakur Brown with six defensive tackles. Linebacker DQ Thomas made four tackles, one special teams tackles and a quarterback sack.

The Ticats are expected to announce their final roster cuts on Saturday.

Hamilton will open the regular season on July 7 in Calgary.