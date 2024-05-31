Man charged with sexual assault against teen on Vancouver bus

See more sharing options

A man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on a transit bus in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has been criminally charged.

In a media release, Vancouver police alleged Brendan Jonathan Yates, 25, groped the 15-year-old girl on a bus at Broadway and Quebec Street on the afternoon of May 17.

The Vancouver police sex crimes unit and Metro Vancouver Transit Police collaborated to identify Yates, who was arrested on Monday.

Investigators are still looking for additional witnesses to the incident.

Yates has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and has been released with conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-0602.