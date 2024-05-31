Winnipeggers asked for opinions on proposed waste management improvements

Send this page to someone via email

Do you have thoughts on the trash?

Winnipeg is looking for resident feedback on some proposed recommendations on improving the city’s garbage and recycling programs, as part of a review of its waste management strategy, which dates back to 2011.

City officials reached out to the public and stakeholders last fall for suggestions on how to improve the garbage and recycling programs and services, and they’ve coalesced that feedback into some proposed ideas.

Among the recommendations are proposals to increase diversion and keep more unaccepted items out of trash and recycling bins, increase resident participation in recycling programs, have better planning, and make improvements to the city’s waste management operations.

Two open houses — June 13 at the EQ Lounge at the Forks and June 20 at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — will be held in June for residents to learn more about the recommendations and provide feedback, as well as an online survey, which runs until June 27.

