Traffic

Major closures in Toronto this weekend for fundraising event

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Cyclists taking part in the event in 2022. View image in full screen
Cyclists taking part in the event in 2022. Marc Cormier/Global News
Major closures will be in place in Toronto on Sunday for an annual fundraising event.

The Bike for Brain Health is expected to see more than 10,000 cyclists ride along the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

Proceeds from the event go towards programs at Baycrest “for prevention, early detection, new clinical trials, and improving care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” the event website says.

Toronto police said that starting at midnight on Sunday, and lasting until 4 p.m., the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from South Kingsway to the Don Valley Parkway.

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed from the Gardiner to York Mills Road.

There will also be additional road closures around Exhibition Place.

“Motorists can expect significant delays in the downtown core, particularly on the arterial roadways,” police said.

“Alternative routes and public transportation are strongly recommended.”

Major closures in Toronto this weekend for fundraising event - image View image in full screen
Bikeforbrainhealth.ca
