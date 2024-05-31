Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed inside car after being asked for money in downtown Dartmouth: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 11:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax mayor wants long-term plan to address affordable housing'
Halifax mayor wants long-term plan to address affordable housing
RELATED - Halifax’s mayor says the lack of affordable housing in the city needs to be treated as a “crisis.” He says the province has been making progress to help get people off the street but he wants to see a long-term plan to address the need for affordable housing. Skye Bryden-Blom reports – May 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halifax police say a man was stabbed while inside his vehicle after refusing to give a suspect money Friday morning.

The incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. in the 200-block of Portland Street in Dartmouth.

“The suspect approached the person,” said Halifax Regional Police spokesperson, Const. Martin Cromwell, who described the suspect as “a panhandler.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The driver refused to give him money. That’s when the incident occurred.”

The victim was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, about five feet 10 inches tall, and with a medium build. He had red facial hair and was wearing sunglasses, a blue jacket and blue jeans at the time.

Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices