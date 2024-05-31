Man stabbed inside car after being asked for money in downtown Dartmouth: police

Halifax police say a man was stabbed while inside his vehicle after refusing to give a suspect money Friday morning.
The incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. in the 200-block of Portland Street in Dartmouth.
“The suspect approached the person,” said Halifax Regional Police spokesperson, Const. Martin Cromwell, who described the suspect as “a panhandler.”
“The driver refused to give him money. That’s when the incident occurred.”
The victim was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as being in his early 20s, about five feet 10 inches tall, and with a medium build. He had red facial hair and was wearing sunglasses, a blue jacket and blue jeans at the time.
Anyone with information can call police at 902-490-5020.
