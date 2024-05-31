Couple’s $500K donation boosts mental health, addictions care at Peterborough hospital

A $500,000 donation from longtime philanthropists Patricia and David Morton will support mental health and addictions care at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation president Lesley Heighway announced the donation during a private family event at the hospital. Signage was also unveiled in the couple’s honour at the hospital’s mental health and addictions crisis response unit.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Patricia and David for stepping forward once again for our hospital and health care in our region,” Heighway said.

“Their gift will serve as a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families affected by mental illness and allow PRHC to transform physical spaces and lives. Their generosity mirrors their compassion, underscoring our shared belief that by supporting mental health and addictions crisis treatment, we can break down stigma, elevate the standard of care, and create inclusive environments where individuals feel valued, cared for, and understood.”

The couple have been longtime supporters of the hospital as donors and volunteers. They say they were moved to support the crisis response unit following the loss of a family member due to suicide.

“Our family has experienced the terrible toll that mental illness can take,” Patricia Morton. “We know that we’re not alone and that there are many people and families in our communities fighting the same battles. We decided to give to better, safer, and more accessible mental health crisis spaces at our hospital so we can improve access, raise awareness, and make hope and recovery possible for more patients from Peterborough and our surrounding region.”

David Morton said the goal of their donation is to help turn tragedy into hope.

“We believe that by making sure people in crisis have a safe, secure, and supportive environment to go to for assistance, we can help prevent others from experiencing the devastation of losing a beloved family member or dear friend to mental illness,” he said. “Our hope is that this contribution will serve as a catalyst for positive change and inspire others to join us in giving to the future of mental health care in our community.”

Jennifer Cox, PRHC’s director of mental health and additions, said patient visits to the unit have doubled over the past decade, including 3,600 visits alone in 2023.

“The Mortons’ gift will help us increase the size of the unit by 50 per cent, adding natural light, creating a dedicated waiting area for children, adolescents, and their families, and building a secure, 72-hour short-stay area for high-risk patients in need of reduced stimulation and enhanced nursing care.”

PRHC president and CEO Lynn Mikula said the improvements will help patients heal while seeking emergency supports.

“With the help of the Mortons and donors like them, we’re investing in a healing environment for mental health and addictions patients, providing them with a safe and appropriate space to rest while seeking emergency intervention. Together, we’ll create conditions that foster hope, dignity, and comfort, empowering patients to embark on their journey towards recovery with confidence and strength.”