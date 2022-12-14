David and Patricia Morton Family Foundation donates $50K for YWCA programs in Haliburton County

Send this page to someone via email

The David and Patricia Morton Family Foundation has once again provided the YWCA Peterborough Haliburton with $50,000 to support services for women and children experiencing gender-based violence in Haliburton County.

The women’s centre in the central Ontario county offers resources women need in order to escape gender-based violence and find safer ways to move forward with their life. The centre provides access to transition supports such as safe transportation, clinical therapy, a family law lawyer, court support and guidance.

“We are deeply moved by the continued support from Patricia and David in the Haliburton County community,” said Kim Dolan, executive director of YWCA Peterborough Haliburton. “As the demand for our services continues to change in the COVID-19 recovery period, the Mortons’ compassion for others ensures that we can serve the rural women and children in Haliburton County, providing them with the resources and support they need to feel safe again.”

One program — YWCA HERS — provides safe and supportive temporary accommodations on an as-needed basis for women with and without children fleeing abuse in Haliburton County. The program offers space for two families at a time and has been fully occupied since January 2021.

“Rural women in Haliburton County have reported far more serious and complex abuse throughout the pandemic,” the centre stated. “Like women’s organizations across the province, the YWCA faces heightened demand and increasing costs.”

Patricia Morton says she and her husband “feel fortunate” to continue to support a “worthy cause.”

“Because isolated rural women are especially vulnerable to domestic abuse and gender-based violence,” she said. “And shockingly this abuse is now significantly on the rise throughout rural Canada, as in rural Haliburton County. Thank goodness our YWCA is here for these oppressed and endangered women, and dedicated to providing the essential safety and vital support services to help them move forward to build much better lives.”

Added David Morton: “As a man, I am just appalled and disgusted by violence against women and children. I am grateful at least to have this opportunity to extend a helping hand to the brave women who, with the wonderful support of our YWCA, are striving hard to empower themselves.”