Crime

Police identify man shot and killed in north Edmonton

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 6:03 pm
1 min read
At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 127th Avenue and 118th Street. An injured man was taken to hospital where police said he later died. View image in full screen
At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 127th Avenue and 118th Street. An injured man was taken to hospital where police said he later died.
Edmonton police have identified a man shot to death in the north end earlier this week.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a weapons complaint near 127th Avenue and 118th Street.

A man was found in a residential area suffering from a serious injury. Police said he was treated by EMS at the scene and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police said the victim has been identified as Jordan Belhumeur, 37. An autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound and his death is homicide.

At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 127th Avenue and 118th Street. An injured man was taken to hospital where police said he later died. View image in full screen
At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2024, police responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 127th Avenue and 118th Street. An injured man was taken to hospital where police said he later died.
“Area residents are encouraged to check their home surveillance video and contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone if any unusual activity is spotted,” the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

