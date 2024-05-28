Police seek information related to north Edmonton suspicious death investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday in north Edmonton.

At about 3:30 a.m., police said patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of 127th Avenue and 118th Street.

A man was found suffering from a serious injury. Police said he was treated by EMS at the scene and taken to hospital where he later died.

Police did not release any information about the suspect or how he died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Because the man was found in a residential area, police hope there may be witnesses or security footage of the crime. Officers are asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for video of any unusual activity.

Anyone with information can contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.