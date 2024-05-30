Menu

Crime

Drugs, cash, firearms found in Kelowna drug bust

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
A routine traffic stop led Kelowna, B.C., Mounties to a massive cache of drugs, guns and cash.

A man who police said is known for his involvement in the drug trade within Kelowna was pulled over last week and Mounties spotted some drugs in the process.

He was arrested and more drugs were found, leading to police getting a search warrant for the driver’s home.

“Once the search warrant was granted, officers entered the home finding thousands of potentially toxic drug doses, weapons and cash,” RCMP said in a press release.

In all, police seized more than $43,000 in cash, 1.25 kg of suspected cocaine,  799g of suspected fentanyl, 113g of suspected methamphetamine, more than 600 suspected prescription pills a .40-calibre handgun and a.22-calibre handgun with a suppressor.

“Our team is working relentlessly to maintain public safety and to take toxic drugs and weapons off our streets,”  Cpl. Nick Brodeur said in a press release.

The individual was released from custody while investigators completed a disclosure package to support charges.

This is an active investigation and police believe that further arrests could occur in the near future.

Police also encourage the public to contact the Kelowna RCMP if they have information related to the local drug trade or gang activities.

People can call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

 

