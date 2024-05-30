Menu

Politics

Bill to mark transgender and two-spirit day passed by Manitoba legislature

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba legislature has passed a bill to recognize March 31 as Two-Spirit and Transgender Day of Visibility. The legislative assembly during the first session of the 43rd Manitoba legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Manitoba legislature has passed a bill to recognize March 31 as Two-Spirit and Transgender Day of Visibility.

The bill was put forward by Logan Oxenham, a backbench member of the governing New Democrats who is transgender.

Oxenham has said the day would provide a chance to show transgender, two spirit and non-binary Manitobans that they are supported.

The bill was backed by most legislature members who voted on it, except for four members of the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine called the no votes “disgusting.”

Some 20 other bills are expected to go to a final vote Monday before the legislature’s summer break, including one to end the province’s ban on homegrown recreational cannabis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

