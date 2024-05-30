1 killed, 1 injured in off-highway vehicle rollover north of Edmonton: RCMP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Edmonton man died and another man was hurt Wednesday night in an off-highway vehicle rollover in Sturgeon County.

RCMP said the fatal rollover happened at Range Road 252 and Township Road 545.

Two people were involved.

A 42-year-old man from Edmonton was killed, RCMP said, and a second man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The rollover happened about 25 kilometres north of Edmonton.