Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 killed, 1 injured in off-highway vehicle rollover north of Edmonton: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
RCMP say there was fatal off-highway vehicle rollover in Sturgeon County on May 29, 2024. View image in full screen
RCMP say there was a fatal off-highway vehicle rollover in Sturgeon County on May 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Edmonton man died and another man was hurt Wednesday night in an off-highway vehicle rollover in Sturgeon County.

RCMP said the fatal rollover happened at Range Road 252 and Township Road 545.

Two people were involved.

A 42-year-old man from Edmonton was killed, RCMP said, and a second man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The rollover happened about 25 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Click to play video: 'Alberta NDP proposes law making helmets mandatory on ATVs'
Alberta NDP proposes law making helmets mandatory on ATVs
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices