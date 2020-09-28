Teen dead after crash involving semi-truck, off-highway vehicle in northern Alberta: RCMP

A teen has died following a collision involving an off-highway vehicle and a semi-truck in northern Alberta over the weekend.
In a news release issued Monday, Slave Lake RCMP said officers responded to the crash at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“Preliminary investigation has revealed the semi-tractor carrying a trailer of logs and an OHV were both travelling west on Highway 754 when a collision occurred,” police said. “The OHV, which had three occupants inside, veered into a ditch and rolled onto its roof.”
According to RCMP, an 18-year-old Wabasca man who was driving the OHV was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died of his injuries. Two other youths who were in the OHV suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Police said that while their investigation is ongoing, they do not expect to provide any further updates to the media about what happened.
